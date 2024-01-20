Philippine leader Marcos slammed for taking helicopter to Coldplay show amid Manila’s crazy traffic

The Philippines’ music-loving President is drawing flak online for using a government helicopter to bypass the capital’s horrendous traffic – ranked as the world’s worst – to see a concert of popular rock band Coldplay on Jan 19.

Most were venting their frustrations over how awful traffic is around metropolitan Manila – a sprawling metropolis of 16 cities densely packed with over 13 million people – and how President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and his government seem oblivious to it.

Metro Manila had the worst traffic among 387 cities in 55 countries in an index regularly released by navigating and mapping firm TomTom.

It takes about 25 minutes and 30 seconds to travel 10km in Metro Manila, according to the index. By comparison, travelling the same distance in Kansas City in the United States takes just 8 minutes and 40 seconds.

That fact did not slip past Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

“We’ve seen some traffic, but I think you’re No. 1 in the world,” he said in between songs.

“So, thank you, thank you for making the effort to pull through all of that b***t to be here.”

Netizens were quick to point out that one person who did not have to put in much effort to get to the concert was Mr Marcos.

Some took Mr Martin’s off-the-cuff comment as casting shade on the President, but he was seen in a TikTok video smiling and taking it all in in good humour.

The concert venue is about 30km north of the capital Manila, but concertgoers usually have to leave their homes at least three hours before the event starts, especially if a very popular artist is performing.

Some posted online that they had to leave by noon for a concert that was not scheduled to start till at least 7pm.

That was not the case for Mr Marcos.

Videos posted online saw him and his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, disembarking from the presidential helicopter that landed on an open field near the concert venue.

His security detail was on another helicopter. There were two other helicopters on the field, but it was not clear whether those were part of his entourage.