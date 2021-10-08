Philippine journalists hail Ressa's Nobel win; Duterte's govt mum

MANILA - Ms Maria Ressa's Nobel Peace Prize comes as Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte winds down his term and, with it, a years-long drive to silence his critics.

Mr Duterte's government has, for one, been trying to sue Ms Ressa and her online news organisation, Rappler, to oblivion.

It is perhaps not surprising that as an outpouring of praise for Ms Ressa came in within the hour after it was announced that she had won one of the most prestigious prizes for human achievement, Mr Duterte's government had yet to issue a statement acknowledging it.

One of his Cabinet ministers did react: the usually voluble Foreign Minister Teddy Locsin Jr.

"It was a fight and she won. No other way to look at it," he said in a post on his personal Twitter account.

"We are fighting for facts," Ms Ressa said in an interview on Rappler after the award was announced.

In a clear dig at Facebook, she added: "When we live in a world where facts are debatable, when the world's largest distributor of news prioritises the spread of lies laced with anger and hate and spreads them faster and further than facts, then journalism becomes activism."

Ms Ressa has been in the crosshairs of Mr Duterte since Rappler began publishing stories critical of the President's policies, including a controversial drug war that left thousands of mostly poor drug suspects dead in police raids and vigilante killings.

At least 10 arrest warrants have been issued against Ms Ressa, who is currently out on bail pending an appeal against a conviction last year in a cyber libel case for which she faces up to six years in prison.

Two other cyber libel cases were dismissed earlier this year.

Mr Duterte has called Rappler a "fake news outlet" over a story alleging corruption by one of his closest aides.

His government, meanwhile, has sought to shut down Rappler by filing cases questioning its ownership and accusing it of tax evasion.

"Rappler lives on the possibility of a shutdown on a daily basis… It was pretty bleak at different times, but I really continued to believe that we need to continue shining the light, we need to continue doing accountability journalism," said Ms Ressa.

Rappler is not the only one in the firing line.

Last year, the President's allies in Congress blocked a law that would have renewed the franchise of ABS-CBN, the country's largest television and cable network.

Mr Duterte accused it of conniving with his political enemies to unseat him.

Similar to the tactic employed against Rappler, lawmakers accused ABS-CBN of violating the constitutional limit on foreign ownership, failing to pay taxes and mistreating its employees.

ABS-CBN's executives produced documents and pushed arguments to disprove these charges during drawn-out public hearings. Still, a congressional committee voted not to renew the network's franchise.

Mr Duterte also went after the owners of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, the country's largest newspaper that he likewise accused of being in bed with his rivals.

The Prieto family that owns the newspaper was forced to relinquish a sprawling, lucrative commercial property after Mr Duterte threatened to sue them over what he said was a lopsided land lease deal with the government.

The Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines said Ms Ressa's Nobel prize, the first for a Filipino, "is a victory for press freedom advocates across the Philippines, which remains one of the most dangerous countries for journalists".

"We hope that Ressa's win drives international attention to the plight of the Philippines' local media workers, and sends a signal that a free, unstifled and critical press is necessary for a healthy democracy," it said.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, meanwhile, said Ms Ressa's Nobel prize is a "recognition not only of their work but also of the importance of freedom of the press and of expression in their countries and throughout the world".

"We commend them for defending these freedoms in increasingly challenging conditions - in Ressa's case, these challenging conditions have included a raft of cases and legal proceedings - and are proud to be in the community of independent journalists ready to hold the line with them," it said.

Vice-President Leni Robredo, the opposition leader who is now running for president, described the prize as "a recognition and affirmation of (Ms Ressa's efforts) to hold the line for truth and accountability".