Philippine House orders submission of V-P Duterte’s asset records

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In February, Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte declared her intention to run for president in the next election in 2028.

– A Philippine congressional panel on March 25 ordered the ombudsman to produce the statements of assets and liabilities of Vice-President Sara Duterte as it tackles the impeachment complaints against her.

The subpoena will cover the periods from 2007 to 2013, as well as 2016 to 2025, according to Ms Gerville Luistro, who heads the House of Representatives’ justice committee.

“Let us remember that what we are conducting here is merely investigative in nature, where the question is not guilt, but whether there is sufficient basis to proceed to trial in the Senate,” Ms Luistro said ahead of the vote. Ms Duterte did not attend the hearing.

Earlier in March, the same panel found the complaints seeking to oust Ms Duterte “sufficient in substance”. She is accused of threatening to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and misusing public funds, allegations she has denied.

The committee’s decision was a setback for Ms Duterte, who is locked in a feud with Mr Marcos over political differences.

In February, she declared her intention to run for president in the next election in 2028, when Mr Marcos is obliged to step down after a mandated single six-year term. Bloomberg