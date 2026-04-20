Philippine forces kill at least 10 Maoist rebels in raids: Army

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MANILA – Government forces in the central Philippines have killed at least 10 Maoist guerrillas in several gun battles, the military said on April 20, in a deadly flare-up of the decades-old insurgency.

Troops were fighting “remnants” of the New People’s Army (NPA) rebel group on April 19 near the municipality of Toboso on Negros island, the regional military command said.

The exact number of dead rebels was uncertain, with Philippine Army spokesman Colonel Louie Dema-ala in Manila telling AFP as many as 19 may have been killed.

The central Philippines military command said in a statement that “at least 10” NPA rebels were killed, including their local leader Roger Fabillar, in six firefights that all happened in Toboso on April 19.

Set up 57 years ago, NPA is fighting one of the world’s longest-running communist insurgencies.

The military estimates the rebel group has fewer than 2,000 armed members left.

More than 300 residents of Toboso – a village of 5,000-plus people – fled their homes on April 19 as gunfire rang out in the remote sugar cane-farming region, the municipal disaster management office said.

On April 20, some left an elementary school where they had spent the night, and returned to their homes, Mr Hospicio Carbajosa, the Toboso municipal disaster management officer, told AFP.

“We did not really see what happened, but residents told us a firefight occurred near a commercial fishery farm,” Mr Carbajosa added.

Col Dema-ala, the military spokesman, told AFP that the area was “one of the more active remnants of the (guerrilla) front in the central Philippines”.

The rebels “maintain a measure of local support and are able to extort the locals”, he said.

“But because the community had gotten tired of them, it was the community that helped us identify their location and allowed us to conduct a military operation,” Col Dema-ala added.

Mr Carbajosa said there have been minor firefights in the past two years in nearby municipalities, but none of the scale of deaths reported in Toboso on April 19. AFP