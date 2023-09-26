Money-swallowing airport screener sparks parodies by Philippine food, toy brands

If you can eat ’em, sell ’em.

Top food brands in the Philippines are jumping on a case that has gone viral of an airport screening officer in Manila caught swallowing US$300 (S$410) worth of cash pinched from a passenger’s wallet.

Footage from an airport security camera caught the officer stuffing the bills into her mouth while on duty on Sept 18.

She was covering her mouth with a handkerchief, and nearly choked as she tried to hurriedly down what she had in her mouth with water.

But she denied ingesting the money, claiming instead that she was eating chocolates. Still, the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) fired her.