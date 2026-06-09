Philippine ex-policeman arrested in notorious drug war killing

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Rafael Dumlao (right) was arrested in connection with the killing of South Korean businessman Jee Ick-joo (left).

MANILA – A fugitive Philippine former anti-narcotics officer was arrested on June 9 over his conviction in the 2016 kidnapping and killing of a South Korean businessman who was strangled inside the national police headquarters in Manila, officials said.

The case of Jee Ick-joo, abducted by anti-narcotics police under the guise of a drug raid, was one of the most controversial cases of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly drug war.

“According to a witness, they kidnapped the Korean, attempted to extort money from him, strangled him, cremated his body and flushed the remains down the toilet,” Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said as he announced the arrest of Rafael Dumlao.

“The killing of Jee Ick-joo was the result of the abuses of ‘tokhang’,” he told a news conference, using the local code name for anti-drug operations that killed thousands during Duterte’s 2016 to 2022 presidency.

“The tokhangs gave too much licence to the (police) operatives to do things at their whim without the process of law,” he added.

A lower court in 2023 acquitted Dumlao, the alleged mastermind, of kidnapping and homicide while convicting two other defendants.

An appellate court annulled his acquittal in 2024, saying the lower court had committed a “grave abuse of discretion”.

Dumlao, a former top official of a now-defunct police anti-illegal drugs task force, was sentenced to a minimum 30 years in prison.

He went into hiding after the Supreme Court affirmed the appellate court’s verdict in 2025, Remulla said.

Police found him asleep with a handgun near him at a northern Manila property early on June 9, national police chief Jose Melencio Nartatez told the news conference.

The authorities are investigating those who helped the fugitive evade the law, Remulla said.

Manila has relayed news of Dumlao’s arrest to the South Korean ambassador and to Jee’s widow, and the South Korean President “has sent his congratulations” to Manila, Remulla added.

Duterte was arrested in 2025 and handed over to the Netherlands-based International Criminal Court, where he is to stand trial from Nov 30 for the crime against humanity of murder. AFP