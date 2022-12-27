Philippine death toll from Christmas rains and floods rises to 13

Rescue workers helps a resident affected by floods, in Plaridel, Philippines, on Dec 26, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A rescuer helps people affected by floods in Gingoog city, Philippines, on Dec 25, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
4 min ago

MANILA - The death toll from Christmas day rains in southern Philippines has risen to 13, authorities said on Tuesday, with the search still on for 23 people as floods started to recede.

Most of the deaths were caused by drowning from flash floods after two days of heavy rains disrupted Christmas celebrations and forced more than 45,000 people to take shelter in evacuation centres, the disaster agency said.

Images on social media show coast guard, police and fire personnel wading through waist-deep floods and carrying residents along landslide-hit areas. Some roads were flooded by overflowing rivers nearby.

Rescue operations continued and damage to agriculture was being assessed, Mr Carmelito Heray, head of the disaster agency in Clarin town in Misamis Occidental province, told DZBB radio station.

There was no tropical storm in the mostly Catholic nation’s most important holiday. But a shear line, an area where warm and cold winds meet, caused rain clouds to form in southern Philippines.

“The big damage here is livestock because their adult pigs, chickens, goats and cows are now gone,” Clarin town mayor Emeterio Roa said on radio. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Philippines floods force tens of thousands to flee homes
Rescuers search for bodies as Philippines storm death toll hits 101

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top