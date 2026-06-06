Philippine court drops remaining Marcos ill-gotten wealth case

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The Philippine anti-graft court dismissed the remaining claims in a civil case seeking to recover assets allegedly acquired by the late former president Ferdinand Marcos and his family.

The Sandiganbayan dismissed the outstanding claims after the Presidential Commission on Good Government opted not to present further evidence, saying most of the properties at issue had already been recovered in separate civil actions, a division of the court said in a ruling on June 2 .

Marcos was ousted by a mass uprising in 1986.

Philippine authorities have long alleged that he, his family and associates amassed between US$5 billion ( S$6.46 billion ) and US$10 billion during his rule, according to government estimates.

His son, current Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr , was elected president in 2022 and will serve until 2028. BLOOMBERG