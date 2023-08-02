Philippine couple defy flood waters from Typhoon Khanun to tie the knot

Till death do us part, come rain or shine: That was the plan for at least for one couple in the Philippines who got married on Sunday despite Typhoon Khanun flooding their city.

The wedding between Paulo and Diane Padilla was to take place on Sunday at a church in the city of Malolos, about 45km north of Manila.

Just a day before, storm Khanun intensified and became a typhoon as it passed the Philippines, dumping heavy rain on Manila and other parts of the country, including Malolos.

The city is home to the 19th century Barasoain Church, where Mr Paulo and Ms Diane were to get married.

On Sunday, floodwaters were ankle-deep inside the church, while roads in the city were submerged.

Nevertheless, the couple were determined to get through their big day, as were their friends and family.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, entrepreneur Maria Jasmin Halili uploaded photos and videos of her cousin Paulo’s wedding ceremony.

The bride can be seen walking down the aisle with the train of her gown soaked and the floor tiles of the church submerged in water.

“There’s no storm or flood for two people in love, so the wedding continues,” Ms Halili said in a caption accompanying the photos and videos.

The footage has since been shown on local news outlets and shared widely on social media, with many netizens praising the couple for their perseverance.