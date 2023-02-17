Philippine Coast Guard beefs up forces in disputed South China Sea territory

MANILA – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has moved to bolster its presence in the South China Sea amid tensions with Beijing over disputed waters.

The PCG said on Friday that it has deployed its flagship vessel, the BRP Teresa Magbanua, since Jan 28 to patrol the Spratly Islands – which Manila calls the Kalayaan Group of Islands – in a bid to help defend Filipino fishermen sailing in the area.

The increased coast guard presence comes on the orders of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who is exploring deeper security cooperation with military allies Japan and the United States to counter Beijing’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.

The PCG said it expects the number of Filipinos fishing in the Spratlys to “greatly increase” as summer nears.

Several territories have competing claims over parts of the Spratly Islands, including the Philippines, China, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam.

On Feb 9, the BRP Teresa Magbanua ordered a Vietnamese-flagged boat to leave the Philippines’ 370km exclusive economic zone after it was found fishing near Reed Bank, a seamount with a flat top located 157km off the coast of the island province of Palawan.

The Vietnamese boat’s crew packed their fishing lines after PCG members rode rigid-hull inflatable boats and asked them over radio to identify themselves and their purpose.

“You are sailing within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone,” a female PCG officer could be heard telling the Vietnamese ship in a video provided by the coast guard to the media.

The fishing boat was later escorted by the BRP Teresa Magbanua as it left Reed Bank.