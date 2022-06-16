Philippine central bank says stagflation not immediate risk to economy

MANILA (REUTERS) - The Philippines' central bank does not see stagflation as an immediate risk to the local economy and is optimistic recovery will be sustained, its governor said on Thursday (June 16).

Central banks across Asia are under pressure to tighten policy rates to tame inflation, though the move risks stunting growth and increasing unemployment.

A steady upturn in credit activity, ample domestic liquidity and improving labour market conditions will help boost economic activity, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a statement.

“The BSP will remain vigilant over emerging price and output conditions and will undertake necessary action to ensure that monetary policy settings remain appropriately calibrated,” said Mr Diokno

The Philippines has signalled another rate increase for its June 23 policy meeting, as risks to the inflation outlook tilt toward the upside for both 2022 and 2023.

The central bank last month started unwinding its easy money policy, lifting the overnight reverse repurchase facility rate by 25 basis points to 2.25 per cent, to combat inflationary pressures.

