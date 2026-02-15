Philippine authorities caution against spread of marijuana-laced vapes

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) has issued a warning about the illegal circulation of electronic cigarettes, or vapes, laced with marijuana oil, which are reportedly entering the region from abroad.

According to Ms Thessa Tiuzen, the PDEA-7 acting assistant regional director, the vapes were infused with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the primary psychoactive compound in marijuana. They allegedly came from neighbouring Asian countries where cannabis use is allowed or loosely regulated.

How marijuana vapes reached Cebu

“Because of overproduction, it spilt over to the Philippines,” Ms Tiuzen said at a news forum.

“They saw new markets in the country, considering that the use of vape is seen as a fad. It is popular among younger generations and other vulnerable sectors of our community because of the nature of their work.”

Intelligence monitoring revealed that THC-laced e-cigarettes are being smuggled into Cebu through delivery services. Couriers often mistake them for regular vape products.

To stop further spread, PDEA-7 plans to coordinate with courier companies and prepare training programmes that will help delivery personnel identify packages that may contain illegal drugs or narcotic substances.

Ms Tiuzen also urged communities to report suspicious individuals or activities as part of a broader effort to curb illegal drug distribution in the region.

“The problem with dangerous drugs is still a big challenge not only for law enforcers, but also (for) other sectors of the community. That is why we are trying to involve everyone because the problem needs a holistic, multi-sectoral approach,” she said.

Recent buy-busts

On Jan 28, the authorities seized vapes worth an estimated 50,000 pesos (S$1,100) during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Duljo, Cebu City. They contained a viscous yellowish substance believed to be THC.

Another operation in Consolacion on Jan 29 led to the confiscation of dozens of vape pens and five vape cartridges containing THC, along with packs of dried marijuana.

The police estimated the confiscated drugs and vape products in that case were worth more than 250,000 pesos.

Investigators claimed that the suspect distributed hundreds of items weekly to various clients. Most of them were call centre agents and students. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK