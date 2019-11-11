Philippine Airlines Holdings President Lucio Tan Jr dies

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - Philippine Airlines Holdings President Lucio "Bong" Tan Jr, the son of Philippine billionaire Lucio Tan, died on Monday (Nov 11), days after collapsing during a basketball game, the Philippine Star reported.

The younger Tan succumbed to brain herniation, the newspaper said on its website.

He was hospitalised on Saturday after collapsing during a basketball game.

The late Tan, 53, assumed on Oct 28 the position of president and chief operating officer at PAL Holdings, the listed parent of Philippine Airlines Inc.

He was also the president of Tanduay Distillers and Eton Properties Philippines and a director of LT Group and the Philippine National Bank.