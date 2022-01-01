Philippine Airlines exits US bankruptcy

<p>(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 26, 2016 tail sections of Philippine airlines (PAL) aircrafts are seen parked at the terminal II building of the Manila international airport. - Philippine Airlines has said on January 1, 2022 it has emerged
Philippine Airlines has the option to obtain up to US$150 million in additional financing from new investors. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
47 min ago

MANILA (AFP) - Philippine Airlines (PAL) has said it has emerged from bankruptcy after a US court approved its plan to slash up to US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) in debt and obtain additional capital.

The national carrier of the Philippines had filed for bankruptcy in the United States in September, seeking relief from creditors as it tried to survive the devastation unleashed on the airline industry by the coronavirus pandemic.

Its court-approved reorganisation plan includes a US$2 billion debt reduction and additional liquidity of US$505 million from its main shareholder, PAL said in a statement on Friday (Dec 31).

It also has the option to obtain up to US$150 million in additional financing from new investors.

"PAL has streamlined operations with a reorganised fleet and is now better capitalised for future growth," the airline added.

Air travel in the Philippines collapsed by more than 75 per cent in 2020 due to travel restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus, according to government data.

From 60 million domestic and international passengers in 2019, traffic plunged to just over 13 million in 2020.

PAL said in September it had cancelled more than 80,000 flights, wiping out US$2 billion in revenue, and let go of more than 2,000 employees.

As borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, the airline said it will resume regular flights, including to cities in mainland China and Australia.

More On This Topic
US airlines grapple with Omicron-related disruptions on last day of 2021
Delta, Alaska cancel hundreds of flights due to bad weather, Omicron cases

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.