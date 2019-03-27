Pheu Thai claims 7-party coalition, majority in Thailand's Lower House of Parliament

BANGKOK - The populist party linked to exiled former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra said on Wednesday (March 27) that it had enough support from six other parties to form a government, three days after a landmark general election produced inconclusive results.

Ms Sudarat Keyuraphan, de-facto leader of the Pheu Thai party and its prime ministerial candidate, said its coalition will have at least 255 seats in the 500-member Lower House of Parliament. She said the party will also talk to other parties to shore up its support.

However, the coalition would likely fall short of electing a prime minister, which requires a combined vote with the Upper House of Parliament, the Senate, which is entirely appointed by the military junta that overthrew an elected Pheu Thai government in 2014.

Unofficial results of Sunday’s election have been delayed until Friday, amid a confused vote count and allegations of fraud. The Election Commission has said it will take up to May 9 to release the full results.

Coming eight years after the last general election, Sunday's election was marred by allegations of fraud and mismanagement.

Thailand's new Constitution gives the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO), the name of the ruling junta, leverage over the future Parliament through a 250-member Senate largely appointed by the junta.

As the Senate has to vote on the choice of prime minister with the 500-seat Lower House, junta-linked party Palang Pracharath would technically need only 126 Lower House seats to push Mr Prayut Chan-o-cha’s nomination through.

But such a scenario creates a precarious minority government, so Palang Pracharath is expected to try to stitch together a coalition with at least 251 Lower House seats.

So far, the Election Commission has disclosed only a list of preliminary winners among the 350 constituency seats contested, without details on the winning margins.

There is no information about another list of 150 Lower House seats, which need to be allocated according to the proportion of the national vote won by each party.

According to the commission, Pheu Thai, which belongs to a Thaksin-linked faction that has won every election since 2001, bagged 137 seats, and Palang Pracharath 97.

Behind them are the Bhumjaithai Party with 39 and the Democrat Party with 33. Both are seen as likely coalition partners of Palang Pracharath.

The Future Forward Party, which won 30 seats, has already declared its intention to join forces with Pheu Thai.

Meanwhile, it is estimated that Palang Pracharath had garnered 500,000 more votes nationwide than Pheu Thai.

This story is developing.