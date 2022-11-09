PH’s ‘giant killer’ looks for historic win in Umno chief’s home turf

BAGAN DATUK, Perak - Opposition Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate for the Bagan Datuk parliamentary seat in Perak not only wants to take the fight to Umno chief Ahmad Zahid Hamidi – who is the incumbent there – but also believes he has a shot at winning.

That would result in an unprecedented upset in Malaysia’s ongoing 15th General Election campaign.

Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, 48, has earned a reputation for being a “giant killer” after defeating a high-profile Umno stalwart, Tun Ali Rustam, in both of his past electoral battles.

But defeating a sitting Umno president in a constituency that has been held by the incumbent for close to three decades is a tall ask, not least because Mr Shamsul is not a local in these parts.

Nevertheless, declining electoral support for Zahid in the past two elections, coupled with uncertainty caused by nearly 11,000 new voters in a semi-rural constituency who might not have entrenched loyalties to Zahid has given Mr Shamsul cause for some optimism.

PH has fielded Mr Shamsul, a former deputy minister who hails from Melaka, to take the fight to Zahid.

PH hopes to capitalise on perceived public anger against Zahid for the multiple graft charges he is facing, and for being the main orchestrator in pushing for a general election to be held this year close to feared monsoon floods, despite polls not being due until the second half of 2023.

Mr Shamsul is the highest-profile electoral opponent Zahid has faced since first winning the constituency in 1995.

“I think I am not exaggerating in saying Zahid must be worried by now,” Mr Shamsul told The Straits Times, in reference to early sentiments he had gathered on the ground while campaigning in Bagan Datuk.

Bagan Datuk is located in the south-west of Perak, a coastal constituency that largely still relies on fishing and plantations as its major livelihood.

A semi-rural constituency with more than 58,000 voters, it fits the profile of a seat traditionally considered favouring the ruling Umno and the coalition it leads, Barisan Nasional.

This is further strengthened by the fact that Zahid is a local candidate – he was born and raised here in a middle-class family – and still maintains his family home in a village here.

He has spent recent days attending weddings, funerals and hosting constituents at his family house.