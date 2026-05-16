Straitstimes.com header logo

Perikatan Nasional chairman named Malaysia’s new opposition leader

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Perikatan Nasional chairman Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (left) replaces former Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainuddin as Opposition Leader.

Perikatan Nasional chairman Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (left) replaces former Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainuddin as Opposition Leader.

PHOTO: BERNAMA

Google Preferred Source badge

PETALING JAYA - The chairman of Malaysia’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) opposition alliance, Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, has been appointed as parliamentary opposition leader.

The appointment of Dr Ahmad Samsuri, who is also Terengganu’s Menteri Besar, was decided by the coalition’s supreme council on May 16.

He replaces Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, who was stripped of the position after he was expelled from Bersatu party, which is part of the PN alliance, on Feb 13.

In a statement, PN secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the Perikatan supreme council met on May 16 to restructure the coalition’s state chapters in preparation for the next general election.

“We have agreed to appoint Ahmad Samsuri, who is also the Kemaman MP, as the Opposition Leader (in the Dewan Rakyat),” he said.

“The meeting also agreed in principle to accept electoral cooperations or an electoral pact with certain parties aligned with the struggle and interests of Perikatan.”

The statement also listed out the heads of state Perikatan chapters except for Negeri Sembilan.

Among the heads appointed are former Perlis Menteri Besar Shaidan Kassin; Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor; Gerakan president Dominic Lau (Penang); Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Perak); Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (Selangor); and Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin who heads the Federal Territories’ chapter of Perikatan.

Media speculation of the appointment of a new Opposition Leader had surfaced after Mr Hamzah, then Bersatu deputy president, was expelled from his party.

Malaysia’s House of Representatives, also known as the Dewan Rakyat, will convene again in June. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Negeri Sembilan crisis signals end is nigh for Anwar’s unity government
Negeri Sembilan’s Chief Minister loses majority after UMNO withdrawal, but says he will stay on
See more on

Malaysia

Politics and government

Perikatan Nasional

Parliament

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.