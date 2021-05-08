Commentary

Perceived different rules for rich and famous stoke Malaysians' ire

Hazlin Hassan‍ Malaysia Correspondent In Kuala Lumpur
  • Published
    2 min ago
Malaysian celebrity entrepreneur Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor documented on her Instagram account her jaunts across state borders last month, exacerbating public anger over Malaysia's seemingly haphazard enforcement of travel bans to curb Covid-19 infections.

Photos and a video clip of her and her husband, televangelist Muhammad Haris Muhammad Ismail, allegedly shopping at a carpet store in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, despite an ongoing partial shutdown enforced in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, were met with widespread derision on the Internet.

