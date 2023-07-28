Perak to get new international airport in five years

IPOH - Perak is set to get a new international airport in five years.

Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin, who is the state infrastructure, energy, water and public transport committee chairman, said the project is expected to be carried out by London-based company Colebrand International, via a private funding initiative.

He said the company representatives have met with the Prime Minister’s Office, Transport Ministry and Perak Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

“The company specialises in major infrastructure construction,” he told reporters on Friday after a briefing on the project at the Perak Tengah Land and Mines Office.

The company representatives were also given a tour of the proposed airport site in Seri Iskandar.

Mr Mohammad Nizar said during the briefing, many questions were raised regarding the timeline and the aspects of the airport.

“We will look through the facilities and suggestions thoroughly. The 1,618ha site identified for the airport is located near Felcra Nasaruddin. The land is partly owned by Felcra, the State Secretary Incorporated and the Perak government,” he added.

Mr Mohammad Nizar said the previous site proposed for the construction of the airport was not suitable as there were many villages and cemeteries.

“This newly-proposed site does not involve any encroachment or problems that could cause the state government any issues. The new airport will not have any negative impact on the existing Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh, but instead complement it,” he added.

Colebrand International general manager Farid Idrus said the airport’s development would be divided into two phases.

He said a six-month study would be conducted to determine if the land allotted meets the requirements of an international airport. After that, a study involving all stakeholders will be carried out.

“Based on experience, (this process) and the construction of the airport will take about five years,” he said, adding it was still too early to estimate the project cost. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK