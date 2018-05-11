Perak PH brushes aside BN's claim it has enough seats to form new state government

IPOH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance on Friday (May 11) brushed aside the announcement by Barisan Nasional (BN) in the state that the latter has enough seats to form the new state government.

The announcement about the BN stance was made by Nizamuddin Isa, media and communication director of former Perak menteri besar Zambry Abdul Kadir WHEN WHEN WHEN.

PH won 29 state assembly seats out of the total 59 in Wednesday's general election.

BN won 27 and three were won by Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

This led to a hung assembly, as a minimum of 30 seats are needed to claim outright control of the northern state's legislature.

BN could technically clinch the majority if it could combine its 27 seats with the three from PAS.

But PH is claiming that it has the right to form the Perak government because it won the most number of seats.

Asked about the BN statement, an assemblyman for PH Howard Lee told reporters: "You didn't see Dr Zambry or any of the Barisan or PAS assemblymen."

"He (Nizamuddin) also didn't take any questions," he said after attending an event.

Asked whether PH is pursuing any assemblymen from BN or PAS to have enough seatsto form the Perak government, Mr Lee said the Constitution says the confidence of the majority of the assemblymen, and not parties, was needed to form the government.

Meanwhile, newly elected Ipoh Timur MP from PH, Wong Kah Woh, said people are concerned about the situation in Perak.

"Technically, Pakatan can form the state government as we have more seats. Give us these few days, things will be clearer on what needs to be done," he said.

PH said they are meeting Perak's Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah on Friday afternoon to present to him the number of seats the coalition won.

Said Perak's PH chairman Ahmad Faizal Azumu: “It will be just a normal meeting to inform the Sultan about the number of seats we have. He needs to know the current status."