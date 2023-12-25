People with disabilities in Indonesia aim for seats in Parliament in hope of endorsing friendly rules

JAKARTA – For people with disabilities in Indonesia, most public places remain unfriendly with no tactile paving blocks on pavements, lifts at railway stations or ramps for wheelchairs, let alone audible traffic signals at pedestrian crossings to help the visually impaired cross roads.

On streets where such textured blocks exist for people who are blind, street vendors or motorbikes often occupy them.

And for the visually impaired or those using wheelchairs, rejections by employers are common despite a prevailing law that guarantees their equal rights to get jobs.

Ten people with disabilities – running on eight political parties’ tickets – are competing in the legislative elections on Feb 14, 2024, in the hope of becoming one of the 580 MPs, with a view to change such harsh realities.

Indonesia has nearly 23 million people with disabilities, or 8.5 per cent of its overall population. Around 1.1 million of them are eligible to vote in the polls, according to the General Election Commission.

But there are currently no MPs with physical disabilities in Parliament.

One of the 10 candidates is Mr Sikdam Hasyim Gayo, co-founder of the Disabilities Youth Centre, an organisation which defends the rights of people with disabilities in education, the workplace, health and public services.

Hoping to represent constituents in his home town of Aceh province in Sumatra, he is backed by the United Development Party (PPP), an Islamic party.

Mr Sikdam lost his sight permanently in a car accident in 2010 – the same year he won a scholarship to pursue a bachelor’s degree in communication in Japan.

His plans to study in Japan scuttled. He spent the next two years struggling to get accepted at universities in Jakarta, and ended up studying in an open university instead.

“They rejected me because I’m blind. Such a situation still happens now,” the 33-year-old told The Straits Times. “There is a stigma in Indonesia that if you are disabled – you are blind, deaf or using a wheelchair – you must study at schools for the disabled, and cannot study at your choice of a regular school. This is discrimination in education.”

Even with a degree earned overseas that is equal to a master’s degree today and organisational skills to supplement his education, Mr Sikdam has difficulty finding a job.

“In my CV, I did not mention that I am blind. I was invited for job interviews because of my solid CV. But when I went for interviews, they treated me poorly. The interviewers became unfriendly, and told me that the jobs were tough, even though I believed they were not.”

He added: “Because I am blind, they thought I could not do the job and they were uncomfortable with my condition.”

Mr Sikdam was given the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award – a global youth development programme promoting personal growth, leadership and community involvement – in 2014 due to his advocacy work. He now wants to “fight within” the decision-making system, to ensure that future policies in various sectors, such as employment, education and health, “accommodate the interests of the disabled”.

“Based on my observation, discrimination occurs because people and the government neither understand nor care about the disabled,” he said. Should he be elected, he will encourage governors, regents, sub-district leaders and village chiefs “to open up to people with disabilities and pay attention to their problems”.