‘People trust athletes more than politicians’: PAS fields ex-footballers in Kedah polls

ALOR SETAR, Kedah - Malaysia’s rival coalitions Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) are pulling out all the stops to win the swing state of Kedah in upcoming polls, but a left-field move has further raised excitement in the contest.

PN is fielding former footballers as candidates in the football-mad state, in the hopes of rousing their fans and winning over young voters.

Former captain of the national and Kedah team Baddrol Bakhtiar, 35, and legendary former state skipper Radhi Mat Din, 58, will be running for the state seats of Gurun and Alor Mengkudu, respectively. They will be lacing up their boots as candidates for Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), a key component in the PN opposition alliance.

Both football stars are known for their remarkable goals and prowess on the pitch. And how well they score at the ballot box on Aug 12 will be as closely-watched as the other big battles in the semi-rural state – that of the chief minister candidates Mahdzir Khalid for PH in Pedu ward, and Sanusi Md Nor for PN in Jeneri.

Kedahans are known to be passionate football fans, and they revere their local football heroes and the Kedah Darul Aman football club, known as the Canaries.

Mr Baddrol is running against Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR)’s Firdaus Johari, to replace his father Tan Sri Johari Abdul, who vacated the seat to become Parliamentary speaker.

A political greenhorn, Baddrol shocked his fans when he hung up his boots on July 14. He then set tongues wagging when a viral video showed him saying on Nomination Day (July 29) that he would only reveal his manifesto after he wins the election, to the pleasure of his critics.

But later, he said that he did not want to make promises which he cannot keep, “like previous candidates”.

The former midfield maestro said he made the move to politics in hopes of swapping a career of providing assists to providing assistance to the state and society.

“I want to fight for my religion and my people. I also want to defend our chief minister Sanusi Md Nor, who has come under attack,” he said.

Caretaker Menteri Besar Sanusi Md Nor has been embroiled in a war of words with Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who is the owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim football club, as the two states’ football rivalry spills over into the political pitch.

Sanusi is no stranger to controversy and was charged with sedition last month for allegedly insulting the Sultan of Selangor. He has also been linked to a rare earth mining scandal, which authorities are currently investigating.

Fans of Mr Baddrol, whose TikTok account has more than 177,000 followers, turned up on Sunday night at a rally in the Gurun industrial zone, about a 40-minute drive from the state capital of Alor Setar, to listen to his game plan and take selfies with him.