‘People trust athletes more than politicians’: PAS fields ex-footballers in Kedah polls

ALOR SETAR, Kedah - Malaysia’s rival coalitions Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) are pulling out all the stops to win the swing state of Kedah in upcoming polls, but a left-field move has further raised excitement in the contest.
PN is fielding former footballers as candidates in the football-mad state, in the hopes of rousing their fans and winning over young voters.
Former captain of the national and Kedah team Baddrol Bakhtiar, 35, and legendary former state skipper Radhi Mat Din, 58, will be running for the state seats of Gurun and Alor Mengkudu, respectively. They will be lacing up their boots as candidates for Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), a key component in the PN opposition alliance.
Both football stars are known for their remarkable goals and prowess on the pitch. And how well they score at the ballot box on Aug 12 will be as closely-watched as the other big battles in the semi-rural state – that of the chief minister candidates Mahdzir Khalid for PH in Pedu ward, and Sanusi Md Nor for PN in Jeneri.
Kedahans are known to be passionate football fans, and they revere their local football heroes and the Kedah Darul Aman football club, known as the Canaries.
Mr Baddrol is running against Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR)’s Firdaus Johari, to replace his father Tan Sri Johari Abdul, who vacated the seat to become Parliamentary speaker.
A political greenhorn, Baddrol shocked his fans when he hung up his boots on July 14. He then set tongues wagging when a viral video showed him saying on Nomination Day (July 29) that he would only reveal his manifesto after he wins the election, to the pleasure of his critics.
But later, he said that he did not want to make promises which he cannot keep, “like previous candidates”.
The former midfield maestro said he made the move to politics in hopes of swapping a career of providing assists to providing assistance to the state and society.
“I want to fight for my religion and my people. I also want to defend our chief minister Sanusi Md Nor, who has come under attack,” he said.
Caretaker Menteri Besar Sanusi Md Nor has been embroiled in a war of words with Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who is the owner of Johor Darul Ta’zim football club, as the two states’ football rivalry spills over into the political pitch.
Sanusi is no stranger to controversy and was charged with sedition last month for allegedly insulting the Sultan of Selangor. He has also been linked to a rare earth mining scandal, which authorities are currently investigating.
Fans of Mr Baddrol, whose TikTok account has more than 177,000 followers, turned up on Sunday night at a rally in the Gurun industrial zone, about a 40-minute drive from the state capital of Alor Setar, to listen to his game plan and take selfies with him.
New to the political scene, he was seen reading from his notes during his speech, unlike seasoned politicians who can speak off the cuff.
Factory worker Mr Faris Ghazali, 35, who came to the rally, said that he voted for PKR’s Mr Johari in 2018, but will vote for PAS this time.
“Baddrol is willing to sacrifice his football career and high salary. He is well-known in Malaysia,” Mr Faris told The Straits Times.
While he conceded that Mr Baddrol is “a bit shy” when speaking in public, he said that “even if you are good at speaking, if you can’t do the work, then there is no point”.
“I used to support PKR in the past, and go for Anwar’s rallies. His speeches are so boring, he always talks about himself and repeats himself all the time,” he said, referring to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who helms PH.
Dental assistant Nabilah Anuar, 24, said: “Baddrol is the pride of Kedah. I think he has the potential to help youth, especially in sports and football.”
Over in Alor Mengkudu, which is part of the Alor Setar parliamentary ward, Mr Radhi is hoping to dribble past state PH chairman Mahfuz Omar, 66, in a rematch of the 2018 general election battle for the title of Pokok Sena MP.
The latter won that round but lost the parliamentary constituency at last November’s general election to PN’s Datuk Ahmad Yahaya.
Datuk Mahfuz is also vice-president of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), which won Alor Mengkudu through Phahrolrazi Zawawi in the 2018 general election with a majority of 1,876 votes.
He feels that sporting achievements should not be a determining factor when choosing political leaders.
“We are not looking for a state footballer, but we want to look for someone who can govern the state, that is what voters must look for,” Mr Mahfuz told ST.
Dr Mazlan Ali, senior lecturer at the Razak Faculty of Technology and Informatics at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, told ST the move could tap into the immense passion and loyalty of the locals towards the beloved sport.
“Putting up Baddrol Bakhtiar is a good strategy in Kedah, as he is a four-time football award-winner, and he can boost support for PN. In Malaysia, people trust athletes more than they trust politicians.
“Baddrol will win support from fence-sitters because he is seen as a hero here,” he said, pointing out that Indonesia’s political parties have long recruited celebrities to run for election.
While Dr Mazlan did not carry out a survey among Gurun voters, he said that a survey he carried out in Alor Mengkudu showed that 40.17 per cent of respondents would vote for PN, with 36.50 per cent choosing to vote for PH. Nearly 22 per cent are undecided as of now.
On Aug 12, the results will show who are the men of the match.