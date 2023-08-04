‘People of the forest’: Indigenous Indonesians stake claim to land

PALU, Central Sulawesi - Scanning the vast green expanse of tropical rainforest surrounding his village, Mr Mino Nente noticed a pair of branches twitch in the distant canopy. The 58-year-old narrowed his eyes, raised a long wooden blowpipe to his lips, and fired a dart.

The rustling in the trees turned out to be a gust of wind rather than an intruder, but Mr Nente and his Indigenous community on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi remain ever-vigilant to threats to their land from development.

“The forest is very important to us,” said Mr Nente, an elder of the Wana Posangke, an Indigenous people that inhabit the central valleys and hills of Sulawesi.

“It is our lifeblood, and we will fight to protect it.”

Like much land across the richly-forested archipelago nation, the Wana tribe’s territory has come under increasing pressure in recent years as palm oil plantations and nickel mines have sprung up and expanded across the surrounding region.

But a government initiative is bolstering legal protections for Indigenous peoples such as the Wana, guarding them from land-grabbers and in turn helping to halt deforestation of the carbon-capturing rainforests inhabited by such communities.

In late 2016, Indonesia announced that it would return customary lands to Indigenous peoples - starting with 13,000 ha granted to nine communities, including the Wana.

To date, the country has recognised about 153,000 ha of customary forest for 108 communities, the government says.

However, some Indigenous leaders and analysts have voiced concerns about the land recognition process - saying it is cumbersome and prone to political interference - and questioned the government’s overall commitment to Indigenous rights.

They said the customary forest initiative only came as a result of a 2013 Constitutional Court ruling that Indigenous peoples have the right to manage their ancestral lands, amending a law that had classified Indigenous forests as state-owned.

Separately, an Indigenous Peoples Bill, which was submitted in 2012 and aimed to fully recognise Indigenous communities’ customary rights, has not yet been voted on. It faces opposition from major parties including President Joko Widodo’s PDI-P.

“We’re grateful the government is returning our lands,” said Mr Rukka Sombolinggi, secretary-general of the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of the Archipelago (Aman), a non-profit that was involved in the Constitutional Court proceedings a decade ago.

“But it has not been given naturally or organically,” she added. “We have had to fight very hard for this.”