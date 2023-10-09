People in Johor urged to wear masks as haze to be discussed in Malaysia’s Parliament

JOHOR BAHRU - As several locations in Johor show unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings due to the haze, state health and unity committee chairman Ling Tian Soon has urged the public to put on face masks.

The Yong Peng assemblyman, who is also chief of the Malaysian Chinese Association’s youth wing, said that five locations in the state recorded unhealthy API readings.

“Locations that have unhealthy API readings are Tangkak, Segamat, Batu Pahat, Larkin and Pasir Gudang,” he said on Monday.

“The air quality in three other locations, such as Kluang, Pengerang and Kota Tinggi is still in the moderate range, but it could reach unhealthy levels as their API readings are almost reaching 100,” he said when contacted here yesterday.

API readings calculated by the Department of Environment indicates that a measurement of zero to 50 shows that the air quality is good; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy; and above 300, hazardous.

Mr Ling urged the public, especially those with respiratory health issues, to wear face masks when going out.

“The public should also reduce or stop their outdoor activities, such as exercising, for the time being,” he added.

“People should also drink plenty of water to avoid getting a sore throat.

“As part of our preparation in anticipation of an increase in haze-related illnesses, public hospitals in Johor are well prepared to treat the people.”

He said those who are feeling unwell should seek immediate medical treatment.

Kumpulan Penggerak Ibu Bapa Komuniti Swasta Nasional chairman Datuk Yahya Jaafar urged parents to ensure their children wear face masks and bring water bottles to school as a precautionary measure in light of the haze.

He added that the group took part in a taskforce meeting with the Education Ministry recently that focused on the present weather condition.

“Due to the hot and hazy condition that is affecting our children, the ministry will soon make an announcement to give authority to the state Education Department or principals to allow students to wear their sports attire to school instead of the normal school uniform.

“This is to make sure that the students feel comfortable while learning in their respective classrooms,” he said.