Penang to crack down on littering with use of bodycams

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A Seberang Perai City Council enforcement officer showing his body camera while another holds up a poster on the upcoming Community Service Order during a press conference in George Town.

GEORGE TOWN - Think twice before flicking your cigarette butts onto the road or leaving rubbish at parks i n Penang .

Starting July 1, enforcement officers equipped with body came­ras will be deployed to mo­­nitor littering offences and enhance transparency during enforcement operations.

Penang local government and town and country planning committee chairman Jason H’ng Mooi Lye said footage from the body came­ras, along with videos and photographs could be used as evidence.

“The use of body cameras is aimed at improving transparency, accountability and public confidence in enforcement actions,” he said during a press conference on May 19 .

“Those who are caught throwing a cigarette butt or food wrapper in public could end up cleaning drains, beaches or public toilets.”

He added that the Seberang Perai City Council has 17 body cameras while the Penang Island City Council has 170 units.

Apart from body cameras, Mr H’ng said there are 1,822 CCTVs statewide for surveillance and monitoring purposes.

He said individuals convicted of minor littering offences could be ordered to perform up to 12 hours of community service within six months, fined up to RM2,000 (S$648) or both.

Failure to comply with court orders may result in fines ranging from RM2,000 to RM10,000.

“Community service may include cleaning roads, public markets, drains, beaches, parks, public toilets, bus stops, pedestrian walkways, overhead bridges, food courts and hawker centres,” he said.

“Offenders may also be directed to participate in community clean-up efforts, post-flood cleaning operations or public awareness programmes.”

He also said the state executive council, through a decision on Nov 12, 2025 , agreed to implement the Community Service Order under the Street, Drainage and Building (Amend­ment) Act 2025.

Mr H’ng added that the implementation guidelines were subsequently approved on May 6 , before enforcement by local authorities statewide begins on July 1.

“The punishment is not meant solely to penalise but to educate offenders on civic responsibility and public cleanliness,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK