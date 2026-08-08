Penang suspends automated number plate recognition in parking enforcement after public backlash

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The move follows growing public criticism over the enforcement system, particularly complaints that motorists were being given too little time to pay for parking before compounds were issued.

GEORGE TOWN – Penang will order both local councils to immediately suspend the use of automated number plate recognition (ANPR) in parking enforcement and review how the system is being implemented, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said.

The move came after growing public criticism over the use of ANPR patrol vehicles to enforce the system, particularly complaints that motorists were being given too little time to pay for parking before compounds were issued.

Chow said the decision followed discussions after a Penang Pakatan Harapan leadership council meeting on Aug 8.

He said he later had coffee with Penang Democratic Action Party chairman Steven Sim and vice-chairman Zairil Khir Johari, where they discussed issues affecting the daily lives of Penangites, particularly current economic pressures.

“We agreed that the state government must continue to be sensitive and listen to the pulse of the people, and take appropriate steps to help ease their burden,” he said.

“The state government will instruct both local authorities to immediately suspend the implementation of ANPR and review its details.”

Chow said several measures were being worked out and would be announced soon.

He said the ANPR issue, which had drawn considerable public attention, was among the matters discussed.

“What is important is that we listen to the voice of the people, review what needs to be reviewed and ensure that every policy implemented truly takes into account the interests of the people of Penang,” he said.

The decision came hours after criticism over Penang Island City Council’s (MBPP) parking enforcement system intensified.

MBPP Mayor A. Rajendran had said council tests showed a one-minute grace period was sufficient for motorists to open the Penang Smart Parking app and complete payment.

He said motorists were required to pay as soon as their vehicles were parked in designated bays, even if they remained inside with the engine running.

MBPP has two ANPR patrol vehicles, with each capable of issuing about 7,000 compounds a month.

Each vehicle is staffed by two enforcement officers, with one driving while the other verifies the parking status detected by the system before a compound is issued.

The system was introduced in 2025 as part of an upgrade to Penang’s smart parking enforcement, with MBPP saying it was intended to reduce human error and improve enforcement efficiency as the number of council parking bays had grown from about 11,000 a decade ago to 20,000.

Penang Malaysian Chinese Association chairman Tan Teik Cheng earlier on Aug 8 questioned the one-minute grace period, saying technology should make public services easier rather than simply allow fines to be issued more quickly. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK