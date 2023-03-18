Penang’s easy living is big draw for expats looking to retire

KUALA LUMPUR- It may not be a fantasy island, but Malaysia’s Penang, touted as one of the best places to retire in the world, lures foreign expatriates with its relatively low cost of living, beautiful beaches and seafront properties, a relaxed pace of life, and friendliness to tourists.

Where the island has a leg up over other destinations in Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam, is also its excellent health infrastructure, the preponderance of English-speaking people and a long-term visa option for non-Malaysians wanting to retire.