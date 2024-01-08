Penang’s booming pigeon population a menace to health

GEORGE TOWN – While Penang is known as a magnet to visitors from all over the world, the Malaysian state is also swarming with pigeons.

In the last five years, the population of pigeons has risen sharply in the northern state renowned for its street food and cultural heritage.

In 2018, 3,419 pigeons were caught and the numbers have since soared – 3,811 in 2019; 6,848 in 2020; 5,572 in 2021; 5,020 in 2022; and 5,735 up to Oct 31 in 2023.

Ms Fauziah Samad, 56, a rice seller at her flat in Mak Mandin on the mainland, had to momentarily stop her business in 2021 after her five-year-old son developed symptoms of psittacosis, which is mainly associated with pigeon droppings.

“My son loved to play with the pigeons near my stall and feed them. One day, he suddenly came down with a high fever and cough, and had to be rushed to the hospital.

“He was diagnosed with inflammation of the brain. I was so worried that I stopped working for nearly a month to look after him,” she said, adding that the birds would usually crowd around her stall to look for leftovers.

According to health experts, psittacosis is transmitted to humans who inhale the dried droppings, respiratory secretions and feather dust of birds infected with the Chlamydia psittaci bacteria.

A pigeon lover who wanted to be known only as Rose said she fell sick with a mild lung infection six years ago due to what she believed was overexposure to the birds.

“I used to feed them outside my house every evening. Their droppings and feathers were all over my porch.

“The doctors said that was how I got sick. Now, when I see them, I try to avoid getting too close,” she said.

Ornithologist Gino Ooi, who owns Penang Bird Park, said while some people found feeding pigeons entertaining or relaxing, they were not aware of the health risks involved.

“I am a bird lover, so I don’t like to describe a bird in a bad way. But I don’t want us to trigger a disease outbreak,” he said.

“Pigeons spread the disease quickly because they live in dense flocks close to humans.