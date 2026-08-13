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Penang ready to step up measures as air quality hits unhealthy level

The state’s chief minister said measures include sending out advisories to stop or suspend activities.

GEORGE TOWN, Penang – As of 1pm on Aug 13, air quality in the residential neighbourhood of Minden on Penang Island reached an unhealthy level, with an Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of 103.

Balik Pulau on Penang Island recorded an API reading of 89, while Seberang Perai and Seberang Jaya recorded readings of 94 and 95 respectively.

An API reading between 101 and 200 is classified as unhealthy, while 51 to 100 is considered moderate.

Chief Minister of Penang Chow Kon Yeow said the state would step up measures if the readings reached critical levels.

“If it reaches a more critical level, I think an advisory will have to be given to stop or suspend certain activities.

“For example, certain schools may have to suspend outdoor activities,” he said.

Chow said the state secretary’s office had provided him with a report on the latest API readings.

“Our office will issue a statement on the API reading in Penang,” he said .

On the 20 million ringgit (S$6.3 million) Climate Mitigation Fund – launched by Penang to help manufacturers implement sustainable solutions and reduce carbon emissions – Chow said 25 eligible companies were currently undergoing assessment for funding to implement climate-related measures at their manufacturing facilities.

The fund, established in collaboration with Alliance Bank, comprises RM5 million from the state government and RM15 million from the bank.

Chow said the companies would undergo assessment to determine the measures needed and the funding required.

On the extension of time given to PLB Engineering for the Jelutong landfill rehabilitation project, Chow said the state government wanted to ensure any decision made complied with legal requirements.

“To make the long story short, we want to make sure that if any action is taken, it takes into consideration the legal implications,” he said.

He said the state had to follow the required procedures and timeline before deciding whether to proceed with the project.

“Everything is subject to EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) approval, but the procedure must comply with the legal process so that we don’t face legal complications when we make that decision,” he said.

Chow said the cautious approach was necessary to avoid potential legal claims and damages against the state.

On the proposed reclamation project for Penang Gateway under the Penang 2040 Structure Plan, Chow said the state had received a proposal from a company.

However, he said the area first needed to be designated in the structure plan before any future development could proceed.

“The structure plan includes certain proposals, which may happen or may not happen. But the master plan caters for future development,” he said.

Seven areas in Sarawak also recorded unhealthy API readings due to transboundary haze in the morning of Aug 13, compared to nine areas the previous morning.

According to news outlet Bernama, the areas recording unhealthy API readings are Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Mukah and Sibu. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK