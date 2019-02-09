Penang police stop girl, 11, from being married off to 21-year-old man

BUTTERWORTH (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian police stopped a wedding between an 11-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man at Taman Senangin in Prai on Friday (Feb 8) morning after receiving a report from a private school founder.

The founder of the Rohingya private school, K. Sudhagaran, lodged the report after receiving news about his former pupil's proposed marriage with the man, who is also from the Rohingya community.

A police patrol car was dispatched to stop the marriage.

Central Seberang Prai OCPD Asst Comm Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the girl's father was a building contractor who wanted to marry off his daughter due to financial constraints.

"The police advised the girl and her father along with the 21-year-old groom and those involved at the scene.

"The parties have agreed to postpone the marriage until the girl is old enough," he said.

The case had been referred to the Social Welfare Department and police had also informed UNHCR Malaysia (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) and the Penang Religious Affairs Department.

ACP Nik Ros Azhan said the case will be monitored by the Social Welfare Department.