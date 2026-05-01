Penang offers all-in-one durian holidays

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The packages combine hotel stays, indulgent tastings and orchard visits, complete with transfers and guided tours.

– Durian lovers heading to Penang can now opt for specially curated packages while enjoying the King of Fruits.

Penang Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said the packages combine hotel stays, indulgent tastings and orchard visits, complete with transfers and guided tours.

He added that three durian farms on Penang Island and 16 hotels are participating in the Penang Travel Deals – Durian Series, which runs until Aug 31, in time for the peak durian season.

He said the farms are located in Balik Pulau, an area renowned for its premium durians, while participating hotels are spread across George Town, Batu Ferringhi, Seberang Jaya and Bertam.

“The packages offer strong value for money by bundling multiple travel components into one curated experience.

“Instead of booking accommodation, transport and farm visits separately, travellers can opt for integrated packages that combine hotel stays, durian experiences and, in some cases, transfers or guided tours,” he said.

Owing to collective pricing and partnerships between hotels and durian farms, he said the curated packages are deemed affordable.

“It allows for special bundled rates and exclusive perks such as tastings or farm access that would typically cost more if arranged individually.

“Some packages also feature value-added experiences like durian buffets or curated orchard visits, enhancing the overall experience without significantly increasing the price.

“It is a well-rounded ‘stay, play and taste’ experience offered at better value through curated deals,” he added.

Mr Wong said the state is targeting both international and domestic travellers, particularly from key markets such as China, Hong Kong, Singapore and several other Asean countries.

Besides this, Mr Wong said the state has also produced a durian brochure featuring 19 stalls and 21 farms across the island and mainland.

“It provides visitors with a comprehensive guide to Penang’s durian offerings,” he said, adding that the state is also promoting durian tourism through digital platforms.

Mr Wong said visitors can enjoy a range of premium and seasonal varieties, including favourites such as Musang King and Black Thorn, depending on availability.

Meanwhile, third-generation durian farmer Eric Yeap, 47, said early-season fruits currently in the market offer a buttery texture and rich flavour.

“They are creamy with a sweet aftertaste. Locals tend to prefer early-season fruits as they are sweeter,” he said when met at the opening of the Penang Durian Season 2026 at Komtar Walk.

He said that currently, more well-known varieties such as Musang King, D11 and D604 are available in the market.

Mr Yeap added that his durian farm is open to visitors who want to savour durians while enjoying the scenic view.

“We usually receive many visitors from countries such as China and Singapore,” he added.

He also said the more bitter durian varieties will be more readily available in May and June. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK