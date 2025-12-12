Penang medical tourism soars with direct flights from Jakarta

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Indonesian travellers are making trips to Penang for healthcare services, citing reasons such as affordability and the standard of care.

GEORGE TOWN - Landing in Penang brought a sigh of relief for flight passenger Erni Wati from Jakarta.

The direct flight may have taken only a few hours, but for Ms Erni, it meant that the medical treatment she had been waiting for was finally within reach.

She is among Indonesia’s growing stream of healthcare travellers.

The hour-and-a-half journey from Jakarta to Penang, covering a distance of over 1,500km, to seek medical care was worth the travel for the 52-year-old.

“In Jakarta, waiting time for a check-up could take months, so I decided Penang would be the destination for my treatment,” she said.

Ms Erni said she has been unwell for a long time, but specialists back home could not find the cause.

Friends who had sought care in Penang urged her to make the trip.

She said the services provided in Penang to healthcare travellers made the journey far more convenient.

“Here, they provide us accommodation and transport to and from the airport at an affordable price,” she said.

“It feels worth the money here.”

Her 22-year-old daughter, Ms Fiona Aravinda, travelled with her to provide care. She hoped to see some of Penang’s attractions and try the local food after her mother’s check-up.

For cancer patient Desnita Putri, 27, the journey is now routine, having made more than 20 trips to Penang.

“It was not just tip-top treatment; the doctors here are highly trained and educated,” she said.

Travelling with her mother, Ms Ida Wahyuni, Ms Desnita said she usually found a bit of time to explore Penang after her sessions.

Businessman Irwan Samudera, 53, who came for his heart treatment accompanied by his wife Melda Koesuma, 49, said clear treatment plans mattered the most to him.

“The doctors here explain everything step by step,” he said.

He said the doctor took time to go through scans, costs and options, and he felt confident and not rushed.

The Indonesian travellers were part of the first group on TransNusa’s inaugural Jakarta–Penang flight.

They were welcomed by state tourism committee chairman Wong Hon Wai, Tourism Malaysia deputy director-general (Promotion II) Lee Thai Hung, TransNusa Group chief executive officer Bernard Francis and Indonesia’s consul-general in Penang Wanton Seragih Sid.

Mr Wong said the new route supported national plans to develop healthcare travel.

“Next year is not only Visit Malaysia 2026 but also Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026,” he said.

“Indonesia is the most important healthcare travel market for Penang, making up nearly 90 per cent of the state’s healthcare travel revenue.”

There are currently several Jakarta-Penang direct flights available. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK