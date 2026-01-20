Penang International Airport e-gate to be fully launched in February

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Malaysians using the newly installed NIISe autogates at Penang International Airport.

GEORGETOWN, Penang - The National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) is set to take effect at the Penang International Airport (PIA) before Chinese New Year in February.

According to state tourism and creative economy committee chairman Wong Hon Wai, it is currently being tested and will help reduce congestion at the immigration counters for arrival and departure.

“Five autogate units installed at the departure area are currently being tested by Malaysian travellers, but will soon be open to all.

“They are in the process of installing six more autogates at the arrival hall,” he said during a press conference following a visit to check on progress at the Bayan Lepas airport.

The new system will shorten immigration clearance by about six seconds per passenger, smoothening entry and exit, said Mr Wong.

“This replaces the old system, making it faster and easier to use.”

Foreign passport holders are still required to use manned counters for the time being, Mr Wong said.

“Once the system completes its testing stage, it will allow travellers from 63 countries to enjoy faster immigration clearance.

PIA is the second airport to roll out the NIISe system after Kuala Lumpur International Airport .

Border Control and Protection Agency deputy director-general (management) Ismail Mokhtar said the testing phase was crucial as it involved security.

Testing started for departures at the end of December but only for Malaysians.

“This is part of a nationwide upgrade involving 635 new auto-gates, not just at airports, but other boarder checkpoints too,” Mr Ismail said.

He said travellers have two ways of going through the new autogate: either with their passports and facial recognition, or using a QR code on an app such as MyBorderPass or MyNIISe, and facial recognition.

“This new system will speed up the way people pass through our arrival and departure gates.

“The manual counters will still exist, but this will reduce the wait time,” added Mr Ismail. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK