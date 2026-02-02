Penang homemaker wins $12.9 million Supreme Toto jackpot

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN: A 72-year-old homemaker from Penang became the latest multi-millionaire after winning the Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot worth RM40.1 million (S$12.9 million) with a Lucky Pick ticket.

A loyal Toto player since the 1980s, the winner said she routinely visits her regular Toto outlet on draw days while doing her grocery shopping. On the day of the draw, she decided to buy a System 10 Lucky Pick ticket after noticing that the jackpot had swelled to RM40 million.

She recalled that on the night of the draw, she was unable to sleep and felt an urge to check her ticket in the early hours of the morning. As she carefully compared her ticket with the winning numbers – 19, 29, 32, 39, 40 and 54 – she realised she had hit the jackpot.

“When I checked the numbers one by one and saw that they all matched, I could hardly believe it. I was so excited that I couldn’t sleep, but I am grateful and will continue to live a simple life,” she said in a statement issued by STM Lottery on Feb 2.

In addition to the RM40,120,690.20 jackpot, her System 10 ticket also earned her an extra RM173,152 in System Play bonus winnings.

The winner later travelled with her husband from Penang to Kuala Lumpur to complete the prize claim. The couple said they have no immediate plans for the windfall but intend to manage the money prudently.

“We are thankful for this big hongbao just before Chinese New Year. We don’t have any big plans, as my wife only plays the game for fun. We will share some with our family and place the rest in savings and fixed deposits to ensure long-term stability,” her husband said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK