Penang Hill funicular train service to close for scheduled maintenance June 8 to 14

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The bi-annual maintenance will replace the coaches’ bogie and air-conditioning cooling coil.

GEORGE TOWN – The Penang Hill funicular service will temporarily close for scheduled maintenance from June 8 to 14.

This bi-annual maintenance will replace the coaches’ bogie and air-conditioning cooling coil.

During the shutdown period, visitors may opt for the jeep service operated by the Penang Hill Jeep Service Association located next to the Penang Botanic Gardens Department office or use existing hiking routes.

The Penang Hill Corporation conducts major scheduled maintenance twice every year , supervised by engineers from Swiss manufacturer Garaventa .

This is to ensure that the funicular system remains in good running condition and meets stringent safety compliance checks.

It also conducts daily, weekly and monthly checks and maintenance in addition to routine inspections carried out after operating hours. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK