Penang durian prices are still up

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Durian seller Azwan Mohed said Penang growers continue to command premium prices for their durians due to Balik Pulau’s exclusive varieties.

NIBONG TEBAL, Penang - While durian prices are tumbling in many parts of Malaysia, the King of Fruits in Penang continues to defy the trend with the prices still fetching up to RM68 (S$21.62) per kg as enthusiasts pay for rarity and quality.

One durian fan, P. Chandra, 46, had no regrets paying RM190 for a 2.7kg Old Ginger durian.

Along with Musang King and Red Prawn, the associate director of a property management company spent RM450 on four fruits.

Chandra, who moved to Penang in 2022, said he found durian season on the island to be different from other parts of the country.

“Penang durian stalls have six to eight varieties and they vary daily. I don’t eat them regularly, so when it’s time to enjoy it with my family, we want something memorable,” he added.

Chandra said he learnt that the Old Ginger variety is a rare clone grown only in Balik Pulau.

“It had deep yellow flesh and an intense bittersweet flavour with an almost aromatic fragrance. It is the best I have tasted so far,” he said.

He described the pulp as creamy yet moist and thick, with fully developed seeds, unlike Musang King, which tends to have flatter, abortive seeds due to genetic factors.

Azwan Mohed, 32, who has been selling Balik Pulau durians for 10 years, said prices fluctuate according to supply conditions.

“Prices are a bit lower than last month. The season runs until August, so we expect prices from the orchards to rise again when supply drops.

“Musang King here sells for RM15 to RM35 per kg, while premium AA-grade fruits fetch ­higher prices,” he said at the Durian Festival 2026 in Nibong Tebal on June 28.

He said Penang growers continue to command premium prices due to Balik Pulau’s exclusive varieties.

“We have rare varieties grown only in Balik Pulau, like Ang Jin (Red Yolk), Kun Poh (D164), Cheh Pui and Ang Bak Kia.

“The wide varieties mean there will not be oversupply of any single clone that could drag prices down.

“People come to Penang specifically for them, so they’re willing to pay more,” he said.

Orchard owner Tan Chee Keat, 35, said nearly all orchards in Balik Pulau practise burying trash fish around durian trees as a ­natural form of fertiliser.

“These are small, bony, bad-tasting fish caught in nets. We buy them from inshore fishermen.

“Our orchards are small so we can bury trash fish. Most of us don’t use chemical fertiliser,” he said.

On the island, a popular premium durian retailer offers door-to-door delivery, listed Musang King at RM48 (grade A), RM38 (grade B) and RM28 (grade C) per kg last week.

Red Prawn, Hor Lor, Capri and Golden Phoenix are priced at RM28 per kg, while Green Skin, Little Red and Kun Poh at RM25 per kg, and D11 at RM18 per kg. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK