Penang city council threatens suspension after hawkers fight over where customers can sit

GEORGE TOWN – As the “table war” at foodcourts gets out of hand, with scuffles breaking out between hawkers, the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has stepped in.

A number of photos and videos that have gone viral online show hawkers at various foodcourts fighting over where customers can sit, with police reports made as well.

The hawkers force customers to buy their food from the stalls nearest to where they are seated. If they order from other stalls, quarrels ensue.

The council, however, is having none of it. Bright red signs have now been placed at popular hawker centres to make it clear that “the customers are free to sit anywhere and order from any stall”.

The signs have a phone number that the public can call if hawkers force them to sit elsewhere. The hawkers can be issued a notice or show-cause letter.

In serious cases, the stalls involved could be shut down for 60 days pending investigations, warned MBPP councillor Connie Tan. She said there had been too many complaints and videos of scuffles at eateries.

“This is not something new, but there have been many complaints during this post-pandemic period as more tourists are visiting Penang. So we put up the signs last year,” she said.

Ms Tan said the fights were over not only tables and chairs belonging to the respective stalls, but also those provided by the council at some foodcourts.

At the popular Medan Renong foodcourt at the Esplanade, where some 50 stalls sell local dishes, the prominent signs have been set up right in the middle of the seating area.

Several such signs have also been put up at another popular foodcourt in Padang Brown.

Medan Renong foodcourt chairman Asmadi Mohd Razuki said the stall operators could not force customers to buy food or drinks from only the stalls near the seats.

“The tables and chairs belong to the local council and customers are free to order from any stalls,” he said.

Mr Zulkifli Abdul, 48, who runs a laksa stall at Medan Renong foodcourt, said he supported the decision to allow customers to sit where they liked.

“Before this, there would be an issue and customers often felt uncomfortable. It gave us a bad image,” he said.

Mr Zulkifli said it was all about customers enjoying their food.

“We hope they like our food and continue to patronise our stalls next time around,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK