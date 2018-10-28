Penang airport flooded again; 'unusually heavy' rain blamed

GEORGE TOWN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Continuous rainfall for 90 minutes caused flash floods at the departure lounge for turbo-prop aircraft at the Penang International Airport.

Twenty-eight passengers had to wade through ankle-deep water before boarding their plane to Subang Airport.

Some of them even removed their shoes during the incident at 9.30am on Sunday (Oct 28).

Airport operator Malaysia Airports Sdn Bhd senior manager Mohd Nadzim Hashim said the water receded within 15 minutes.

"The floods were caused by unusually heavy rain, with rainfall recorded at 48mm within 90 minutes. We could not re-position the aircraft to another parking bay, as it was nearing departure time," he said when contacted.

After the passengers boarded their flight, Mr Mohd Nadzim said the lounge was closed for an hour for cleaning purposes.

He said that during the downpour, all the drainage and on-site detection tanks in Penang International Airport were functioning well.

This is not the first time that the Penang airport has been flooded. Previous incidents include those in November 2013 and July 2016.