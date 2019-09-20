Pekanbaru, capital of haze-shrouded Riau, fights fires started intentionally in heart of city

PEKANBARU (Riau) - Firefighters were battling raging fires at two locations in the capital of Riau province, Pekanbaru, on Friday (Sept 20), just three days after President Joko Widodo visited the province to see for himself fires that the authorities believe were lighted up intentionally to clear land for plantation and other commercial purposes.

Riau, the Indonesian province second closest to Singapore after the Riau Islands province, has shut schools for a week due to acrid haze that has made air quality hover between very unhealthy and hazardous levels.

One of the fires being battled on Friday in the heart of the Riau capital was in an area measuring some 15ha in Bukit Raya - roughly the size of 10 football fields - and near the capital's Sultan Syarif Kasim II international airport.

The Bukit Raya fires were started intentionally, Mr Burhan Gurning, head of Pekanbaru fire fighting department told The Straits Times in his office on Friday. He described stones that have been placed at parts of the land - indicating a plan to sink foundations for buildings.

Another fire, covering about 5ha, was in an area called Payung Sekaki in north Pekanbaru.

Both the fires were near residential areas, unlike most of the other fires that have contributed to the thick haze in the region which are burning in remote forests.

The brazen slash-and-burn acts in Indonesian provinces have been the bane of the authorities for decades, with smallholders to plantation companies blamed for doing this during the dry season, as a cheap way to quickly clear large tracts of land.

Many landowners resort to the illegal slash-and-burn method to avoid paying about seven million rupiah (S$680) per hectare to rent heavy equipment and hire labour.

The Indonesian police in Jakarta on Friday named six companies in five provinces in Kalimantan and Sumatra, as among 249 suspects including farmers believed to have intentionally set alight forests in order to clear land.

On Friday, more than 20 people including firefighters and university students were battling the Bukit Raya fire, as witnessed by The Straits Times correspondent and photographer.

The area was dotted with several burnt and fallen trees and wild pineapple plants.

"The fires are mostly gone on the surface and what we are doing now is wetting the peatland, injecting water into the ground to ensure no fire reemerges," Mr Iwan Simatupang, a senior officer supervising the firefighting effort at the Bukit Raya fire.

Fires on peatland are not easy to douse as they smoulder under dry peatland and can reemerge anywhere to trigger another blaze.

Riau, in the central part of Sumatra, which lies on the equator, is seeing the peak of its dry season and may only see natural rain by mid-October, according to weather forecasters.

Pekanbaru is seeing haze mostly originating from Riau's neighbouring provinces including Jambi and South Sumatra where prevailing winds blew the haze north, officials say.

Towards the end of his visit to Riau earlier this week, Mr Joko pledged he will step up law enforcement on all parties responsible.

Police did not immediately know who own the two pieces of land that were afire in Pekanbaru, said Mr Burhan.

Such records are kept by the National Land Agency (BPN). Still, some owners use proxy names on their land titles, requiring further investigation to find the actual beneficiaries.

"We are committed to making Pekanbaru free of hot spots. Haze in our town is 'imported' from elsewhere. Now, we ask police to pursue who are responsible for the fires in the two locations in Pekanbaru to create deterrent," Mr Burhan said.