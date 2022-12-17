Pejuang accepts Mahathir’s resignation, says president Mukhriz

PETALING JAYA - Malaysian political party Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) has accepted Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s decision to step down as chairman, said party president Mukhriz Mahathir.

“We thank him for his service, wisdom, and guidance throughout his tenure as chairman. Only Allah can repay him for his services to us,” Mr Mukhriz, who is Dr Mahathir’s fifth child, said on Saturday.

Mr Mukhriz added that Pejuang will continue to carry on Dr Mahathir’s struggles, legacy and spirit for the sake of religion, race and country.

“Pejuang will strive to ensure that (Dr Mahathir’s) way of thinking, leadership style and focus which are based on principles and pure cultural values are exemplified by the next generation. Although he has stepped down as chairman, (he) remains a member of Pejuang,” Mr Mukhriz said.

He noted that Pejuang believed Dr Mahathir would continue to give constructive and critical views on Malaysia’s future as an elder statesman.

“This is what all his supporters, including all Pejuang members hope for. May Malaysia continue to be peaceful and prosperous as a result of the legacy of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” he added.

Former prime minister Mahathir announced his resignation from Pejuang, the party he founded in 2020, on Friday.

He led the party’s challenge during November’s General Election, but both Dr Mahathir and Mr Mukhriz lost their deposits for respectively contesting in the Langkawi and Jerlun parliamentary seats. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK