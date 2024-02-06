Peace talks on Thai south unrest restart in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR - Thailand’s chief negotiator hailed a positive atmosphere as peace talks resumed on Feb 6 aimed at ending a rumbling two-decade insurgency in the kingdom’s deep south.

A low-level conflict has dragged on in Thailand’s southernmost provinces since 2004, with militants in the Muslim-majority region carrying out regular attacks as they battle for greater autonomy from the state.

More than 7,300 people have been killed and 13,500 wounded over the past 20 years according to Deep South Watch, a local think tank.

A new two-day round of talks began in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 6 between Thai government representatives and the separatist movement Barisan Revolusi Nasional, a year after the last one broke up.

Mr Chatchai Bangchuad, the Thai government’s new chief negotiator, said the first day of discussions in the Malaysian capital had gone well.

“Both sides are taking it seriously, trying to solve problems jointly,” he told reporters.

“We spent several hours talking, it was a good atmosphere. We are likely to have more progress from tomorrow.”

A technical committee will work on the details of a possible ceasefire for the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins on March 10, he said.

Ahead of the meeting, Mr Chatchai said a long-term ceasefire would be preferable to one lasting only for Ramadan. AFP