Paws and popcorn: Thai cinema allows pet owners to enjoy movies with their furkids

SAMUT PRAKAN, Thailand – A fluffy white cat in a yellow dress perched on the top of a Bangkok cinema seat while, nearby, a chihuahua in a Sebastian the Crab costume geared up to watch Disney’s The Little Mermaid with their owners.

One terrier even channelled Ariel in a red wig and mermaid’s tail.

They were among dozens of four-legged film-goers that arrived in strollers on Saturday for the opening of Thailand’s first pet-friendly cinema on the fringes of the capital Bangkok.

Thailand’s pet industry is considered the second-biggest in Asia, behind China’s, with some 8.3 million dogs and 3.7 million cats in 2021, according to industry data.

Pet ownership grew during the coronavirus pandemic, and now some businesses are trying to cash in.

Mano, 37, had brought his rescue cat, Kati, to the cinema.

“We take him to work sometimes… Today is like an experiment,” he said.

“We are seeing The Little Mermaid. He will enjoy seeing all the fish on the screen.”

The animals have to wear diapers and sit in bags, and the sound and lighting are adjusted for their comfort, Major Cineplex spokesman Narute Jiensnong said.

“Bangkok is not a very pet-friendly city,” said Mr Narute, adding that the concept built on the company’s child-friendly theatres.

Mr Narute noted some pets acquired during the pandemic suffer separation anxiety now that owners are no longer working from home or in lockdown.