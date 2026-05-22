Sparks from a short circuit on the hotel's roof reportedly reached palm-thatch decorations, causing the flames to spread quickly.

BANGKOK – Four people were injured but no deaths were reported after a fire broke out on the rooftop of a hotel in central Pattaya, Thailand , with officials moving quickly to bring the blaze under control.

The fire started at around 9.30pm on May 21, on the rooftop of JA Plus hotel on Pattaya Third Road in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. At the time, the hotel was fully occupied, with guests staying in all 178 rooms.

After receiving the report, the Pattaya land disaster relief radio centre coordinated with Bang Lamung district chiefAnusak Piriyamorn, who went to the scene to direct firefighting operations in person. Administrative officials, Pattaya City police and rescue volunteers also joined the response, deploying fire engines and water trucks to contain the situation urgently.

Initial findings suggest the fire was caused by a short circuit on the rooftop. Sparks reportedly reached palm-thatch decorations, causing the flames to spread quickly. Hotel staff had attempted to control the fire with extinguishers before alerting officials.

Thanks to the readiness of firefighters and rescue teams, foreign tourists and hotel staff were evacuated from the building to a safe area in time. Officials also carried out a thorough search for anyone left inside, resulting in no fatalities.

Four people were injured. They included two Thai women and one Indonesian boy who suffered from smoke inhalation. One Thai man suffered burns to around 20 per cent of his body and smoke inhalation after running through the fire. All were given first aid and quickly taken to nearby hospitals.

Officials said effective cooperation among all agencies helped bring the blaze under control within a short time, reducing losses to life and property during a frightening incident and reflecting the disaster-response standards expected of an international tourist city. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK