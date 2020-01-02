Passengers panic over bush fire near Penang airport

GEORGE TOWN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A bush fire near Penang International Airport terrified passengers and put authorities on alert on Wednesday (Jan 1).

Passengers waiting at the terminal went into a frenzy upon seeing thick, white smoke billowing from behind the cargo terminal opposite the runway.

The airport's emergency response team sprang into action and rushed to where two cargo planes were parked at the cargo terminal, not far from the fire.

Firemen sprayed water over the fence, where the grass on idle land was burning, to stop it from spreading to the airport's grounds.

The smoke could be seen from kilometres away in Bayan Baru.

Malaysia Airports senior manager Mohd Nadzim Hashim confirmed that the fire was not within the airport grounds and flights were not delayed by the incident.