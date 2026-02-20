Passengers flying out of Thailand to pay higher departure charge from June 20

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– Airports of Thailand (AOT) has announced a new international departure passenger service charge (PSC) of 1,120 baht (S$45.60), effective June 20, at all six AOT airports – Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai.

The domestic PSC will remain unchanged at 130 baht per passenger.

Ms Paweena Jariyathitipong, AOT president, said the PSC increase follows a resolution of the Civil Aviation Board meeting on Dec 3, 2025 – chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn – which approved in principle AOT’s request to raise the international departure PSC from 730 baht to 1,120 baht, an increase of 390 baht.

AOT said its study found that the higher PSC would not affect passengers’ travel decisions, and Thailand’s PSC remains lower than charges at many overseas airports.

AOT estimates the adjustment, bringing the fee more in line with actual costs, will lift its revenue by around 10 billion baht per year, which will be used to further improve airport services.

AOT stressed that the PSC is not a tax or revenue collected for profit, but income earmarked solely for airport-related activities. The charge also requires approval from relevant ministers, which AOT said reflects transparency and careful oversight.

Revenue from the PSC will be used to continuously upgrade infrastructure at AOT’s six airports, improving convenience, speed and safety for passengers. Examples include the Satellite Terminal 1 project at Suvarnabhumi Airport and passenger terminal improvements at Don Mueang Airport.

AOT will also roll out common-use passenger processing systems to reduce waiting times, improve check-in efficiency and enhance the overall passenger experience. It said surveys of passengers and airlines found that most passengers view the new PSC as reasonable and not a factor in travel decisions.

Airlines broadly agreed with the adjustment approach while urging AOT to improve service quality in tandem, and AOT said it is incorporating the feedback into ongoing operational improvements.

Ms Paweena said the PSC revision aims to support operating costs and long-term investment to raise safety standards, service quality and capacity for future passenger growth, while helping position Thailand’s airports as a sustainable regional aviation hub with world-class standards.

AOT also said it is preparing to propose a plan to seek approval to charge PSC for transit or transfer passengers, noting that more than 90 per cent of airports worldwide already levy such fees. AOT said this would better reflect costs and generate revenue to further improve services for transit and transfer operations. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK