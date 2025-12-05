Passengers flying out of Thailand set to pay more airport tax from 2026

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) approved an increase in the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) for international departures at six airports.

BANGKOK - Thailand is set to increase the airport tax for outbound passengers on international flights from 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) approved an increase in the Passenger Service Charge (PSC) for international departures at six airports under the authority of Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT).

The charge will rise from 730 baht (S$29.63) per person to 1,120 baht (S$45.47) per person, effective from early 2026.

Following a CAAT meeting on Dec 3, it is expected that AOT will take some time to gather data and consult with the CAAT before presenting the proposal for approval.

Once approved, the new charge will come into effect approximately four months later, meaning passengers departing Thailand in early 2026 will pay an additional 390 baht.

AOT estimates that, with an average of 35 million passengers passing through its six airports annually, the increase in the PSC will generate around 10 billion baht in additional revenue per year.

This additional income will be invested in improving airport services, particularly expanding Suvarnabhumi Airport’s capacity with the construction of a new South Passenger Terminal.

The six airports under AOT’s management include Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Mae Fah Luang-Chiang Rai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Hat Yai International Airport.

Additionally, the meeting approved the Department of Airports (DOA) to increase the service charge for international flights to a maximum of 425 baht per flight, up from the previous 400 baht, and for domestic flights to 75 baht per flight, up from 50 baht.

These changes will come into effect once Trang Airport has installed the CUPPS system and at least 50 per cent of the required equipment has been implemented.

The new charges will also require approval from the CAAT, and passengers must be informed at least four months in advance.

Currently, the airports under the DOA’s jurisdiction, which include Krabi Airport, Surat Thani Airport, Ubon Ratchathani Airport, Khon Kaen Airport, Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport, and Phitsanulok Airport, will begin charging these new fees once the required systems are in place. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK