'PASleak' is a serious matter, says Umno's Ahmad Zahid

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The "PASleak" issue is a matter that needs to be taken seriously by Umno and its coalition partners, says Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Pasleak refers to several leaked documents, believed to be minutes of a Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) meeting, that point to an alleged conspiracy to topple Umno and Barisan Nasional leaders.

"Is the content of 'PASleak' considered not unusual? Think carefully before you make the final decision," said Mr Zahid in a post on Facebook on Saturday (April 23).

"Of course, loyal party members will always be vigilant in every statement, every step, stance and action of their leaders and the leaders of their opponents. Do not be easily deceived," he said.

The Umno president's comments came in response to Ketereh Umno division chief Annuar Musa's assertion that the Pasleak document was not unusual.

Zahid, in the same post, also pointed out that Tan Sri Annuar's statement was in contrast to the stand of the Kelantan Umno liaison body.

"When enemies outside the party are cunning and cunningly trying to deceive the opposing party using various tactics and strategies, we, as people in the party, from ordinary members to the party division-level leaders, need to be more prudent in reading the opponent's movements.

"We should not act like the enemies in the same party and dance to the opposition's beat.

"Once or twice, statements against the party's policy can be considered a coincidence, but several times that is no longer a coincidence," he said.

On Saturday, Mr Annuar had described the PASleak document as something that did not need to be played up.

Mr Annuar, who is also Ketereh MP, said that, based on his understanding after going through the documents, they were only notes by PAS leaders in establishing facts and views of other political party leaders.