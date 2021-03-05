Malaysia's PAS to strengthen ties with Umno, Bersatu, rejects Pakatan

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Amid talk of a break-up, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) says it remains committed to strengthening ties with its two main allies - Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) - for continuity and stability of the current government, says Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

The PAS secretary-general said the party held several discussions and engagement sessions with its allies, led by party president Abdul Hadi Awang and his counterpart, Bersatu president and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, on Thursday (March 4).

The Islamist party had also taken several stances, including to reject any form of efforts towards a "new form of colonisation" which involved working with Pakatan Harapan or any of its allies.

"PAS is confident that any differences, disputes and misunderstanding can be harmonised by the top party leadership based on the principle of ukhwah (brotherhood) and family for the sake of the country and the people," he said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, Bersatu called for a supreme council meeting to decide on Umno's termination of cooperation with the party.

The meeting came after the party's political bureau chaired by Tan Sri Muhyiddin convened on Wednesday to discuss a letter sent by Umno dated Feb 26.

In a statement, Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said Umno's decision to terminate ties with Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional will have major implications on future cooperation.

"We view the letter by the Umno president dated Feb 26 seriously," said Datuk Seri Hamzah.

"Bersatu will remain focused on strengthening cooperation with our friends in Perikatan, namely PAS, Sabah Star, Sapp (Sabah Progressive Party) and Gerakan, based on a struggle that is honest and sincere in serving the interests of the people."

Mr Takiyuddin said PAS would continue its agenda of strengthening the ummah, the key anchor of its spirit of cooperation.

He added that PAS would also emphasise efforts to empower Muafakat Nasional, and at the same time defend Perikatan at all levels.

The Islamist party would also reject any efforts by parties that could disrupt the long-established unity of the ummah.