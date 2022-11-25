PAS to discuss with PN about joining Anwar’s unity govt

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian Islamist party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) on Friday said it will discuss with all component parties of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition about whether to accept the invitation by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to join his unity government.

Congratulating Datuk Seri Anwar on his appointment, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the party will analyse the views and readiness of voters on such a collaboration, after they backed the party and PN in the Nov 19 polls that resulted in a hung Parliament.

“On the Prime Minister’s offer for PN to join the unity government under his leadership, we would like to thank him for the invitation. Pas appreciates the offer,” the former law minister said on Friday.

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin also said that PAS is grateful that the crisis surrounding the national leadership after the 15th General Election has been resolved harmoniously and peacefully, and that it accepts the King’s decision.

“We respect and congratulate the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on his decision and the powers provided under the law, especially in the matter of the appointment of the Prime Minister based on the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Datuk Seri Anwar, 75, was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister on Thursday, ending a 24-year wait to lead the country.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman has set Dec 19 for Parliament to convene, with a vote of confidence being the first order of business.

This comes after PN chief Muhyiddin Yassin disputed the decision by the Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, to appoint Mr Anwar as premier. Tan Sri Yassin claimed that he had presented the palace with evidence of backing from 115 MPs and challenged Mr Anwar to prove his majority.

Mr Anwar and Mr Muhyiddin, also 75, had been deadlocked and unable to gather the 112 MPs needed for a simple majority in the legislature.

After Umno confirmed early on Thursday that it would join a unity government, departing from the BN coalition’s earlier stance of remaining in opposition, other parties across the country followed suit.

Even PN said on Thursday that it would consider unity government discussions with like-minded parties.

But in his latest statement, Mr Muhyiddin subtly implied that PN will stay as opposition.

He said: “I would like to congratulate Mr Anwar, who has been appointed by the King... With the federal government led by PH, PN will play a check-and-balance role in the Malaysian Parliament by bringing the voice of the people in line with the principles of parliamentary democracy.

“Moving forward, PN will continue the struggle for the well-being of the people and the prosperity of the country guided by the principles of caring, clean and stable.”