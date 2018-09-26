PAS says to put up candidate in Port Dickson by-election against Anwar Ibrahim

KUALA TERENGGANU - Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) will put up its candidate against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Port Dickson by-election in Negeri Sembilan state.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang announced this on Wednesday (Sept 26) after the party's central committee meeting in Terengganu state, local media reported.

Mr Anwar, the incoming president of ruling Parti Keadilan Nasional, is expected to also face an independent candidate and another contestant from small Parti Rakyat Malaysia.

Umno had announced on Monday (Sept 24) that it would skip the by-election to protest against what it said is a wastage of government funds.

The by-election was called after the incumbent Port Dickson MP stepped down to allow Mr Anwar to contest the seat and return to Parliament.

PAS and Umno, two Malay Muslim based parties that were bitter rivals for decades, have been working together from the May general election. They became even closer after Umno-led Barisan Nasional lost in the general election.

The Islamist party and Umno, a Malay nationalist party, worked together in the three by-elections in Selangor in the past three months.

Nomination day for the Port Dickson by-election is on Saturday and polling on Oct 13.